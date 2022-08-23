Throwback Tuesday: Tanzania Fundraiser at Glenullin GAC (2009)

Brenda McTaggart and Anne Cassidy
Coleraine Coastguard were tasked to the incident in the early hours of this morning. Pic: Coleraine Coastguard.
Roisin Donnelly, from Donnelly Group Foundation, presenting a cheque to Helen Brady, from Pennburn Community Playgroup.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.