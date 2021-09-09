POLL: Who was man of the match in Slaughtneil's win over Ballinascreen

The winning Slaughtneil team
Conor Coyle
Mark McEldowney
Ruairi Ó Mianáin
Jack Cassidy
Shea Cassidy
Slaughtneil were 3-10 to 0-4 winners over Ballinascreen in Thursday's U18.5 hurling final at Owenbeg.
Who was the man of the match?
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.