Slaughtneil defeat Ballinascreen to win Derry U18.5 hurling title

The winning Slaughtneil team.
Slaughtneil are the Derry U18.5 hurling champions after a win over Ballinascreen at a rainswept Owenbeg on Thursday night.
T MACKLE U18.5 HURLING FINAL - LAURENCE GROOGAN CUP
Slaughtneil 3-10
Ballinascreen 0-4
It was Ballinascreen who enjoyed much of the early possession, but a point-black Conor Coyle save to deny Ryan Henry set the tone for the game.
The Emmet's goalkeeper made three excellent saves in the early stages against a Ballinascreen side who kept going for goals.
When Eamon Cassidy hit Slaughtneil's first goal of the game, it left Ballinascreen playing catch-up.
Their half-back line won their share of possession, but were unable to translate it into scores and they trailed 2-7 to 0-0 at half time, with Peter Convery scoring a second Slaughtneil goal.
Points from Conor Shiels and Connor Murtagh got 'Screen off the mark in the second half, but with Mark McEldowney commanding at full-back for the winners.
Jack and Shea Cassidy replied with Slaughtneil and they never looked back, with captain Shea Cassidy adding a third goal after the second water break.
After the game, Michael James Groogan presented the Laurence Groogan memorial cup, named after his late father, to Shea Cassidy.
