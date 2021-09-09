Search

09/09/2021

Slaughtneil defeat Ballinascreen to win Derry U18.5 hurling title

Goalkeeper Conor Coyle made a string of fine saves

The winning Slaughtneil team.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Slaughtneil are the Derry U18.5 hurling champions after a win over Ballinascreen at a rainswept Owenbeg on Thursday night.

T MACKLE U18.5 HURLING FINAL - LAURENCE GROOGAN CUP

Slaughtneil 3-10 
Ballinascreen 0-4

It was Ballinascreen who enjoyed much of the early possession, but a point-black Conor Coyle save to deny Ryan Henry set the tone for the game.

The Emmet's goalkeeper made three excellent saves in the early stages against a Ballinascreen side who kept going for goals.

When Eamon Cassidy hit Slaughtneil's first goal of the game, it left Ballinascreen playing catch-up.

Their half-back line won their share of possession, but were unable to translate it into scores and they trailed 2-7 to 0-0 at half time, with Peter Convery scoring a second Slaughtneil goal.

Points from Conor Shiels and Connor Murtagh got 'Screen off the mark in the second half, but with Mark McEldowney commanding at full-back for the winners.

Jack and Shea Cassidy replied with Slaughtneil and they never looked back, with captain Shea Cassidy adding a third goal after the second water break.

After the game, Michael James Groogan presented the Laurence Groogan memorial cup, named after his late father, to Shea Cassidy.

