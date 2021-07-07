POLL: Who will win Sunday's Ulster clash?

Ryan McHugh gets through the Derry cover in the 2018 meeting of the sides. (Pio: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)
Derry head to Ballybofey in search of a first win over Donegal since 2008 and a first win in Ulster since 2015.
Who will win?
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.