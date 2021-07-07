The numbers behind Derry and Donegal for 2021

The numbers behind Derry and Donegal for 2021

Odhran Lynch has been a regular for Derry this season. (Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

A look back at the numbers behind Derry and Donegal's seasons.

DERRY

Results:
NFL Round 1 - Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5
NFL Round 2 - Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9
NFL Round 3 - Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11
NFL Semi-Final - Derry 0-17 Limerick 0-13
NFL Final - Derry 0-21 Offaly 1-6

For: 6-88
Against: 3-44

Scorers: Shane McGuigan 2-34 (1 pen, 19f, 1 sideline), Niall Loughlin 1-16 (10f, 3 '45'), Emmett Bradley 0-7, Benny Heron 0-6, Ethan Doherty, Niall Toner 1-3 each, Conor Glass 0-5, Ciaran McFaul 0-4, Gareth McKinless 1-0, Paul Cassidy, Oisin McWilliams, Conor Doherty 0-2 each, Padraig Cassidy, Ben McCarron, Chrissy McKaigue and Paul McNeill 0-1 each.

Players used: 26 players, with 12 starting all five games.

Appearances (Games started, followed by sub appearances in brackets): Niall Loughlin 5 (0), Odhrán Lynch 5 (0), Conor Doherty 5 (0), Ethan Doherty 5 (0), Conor Glass 5 (0), Gareth McKinless 5 (0), Paudi McGrogan 5 (0), Ciaran McFaul 5 (0), Emmett Bradley 5 (0), Chrissy McKaigue 5 (0), Shane McGuigan 5 (0), Benny Heron 5 (0), Paul Cassidy 4 (1), Padraig Cassidy 4 (0), Brendan Rogers 3 (0), Paul McNeill 2 (2), Oisin McWilliams 1 (4), Conor McCluskey 1 (1), Jack Doherty 0 (5), Ben McCarron 0 (4), Michael McEvoy 0 (3), Niall Toner 0 (3), Shea Downey 0 (2), Declan Cassidy 0 (1), Karl McKaigue 0 (1) and Conleth McShane 0 (1).

Ever present: Odhran Lynch, Conor Glass, Ciaran McFaul and Shane McGuigan started and finished all five games.

DONEGAL

Results:
NFL Round 1 – Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16
NFL Round 2 – Donegal 1-20 Monqghan 4-11
NFL Round 3 – Donegal 1-16 Armagh 1-16
NFL Semi-Final – Donegal 1-14 Dublin 1-18
Ulster SFC - Donegal 2-25 Down 1-12

For: 5-93
Against: 7-73

Scorers: Paddy McBrearty 1-32 (12f, 2m), Michael Langan 2-9 (1f, 1'45'), Michael Murphy 0-8 (4f), Jamie Brennan 1-3, Niall O'Donnell (1f), Ciaran Thompson 0-6 each, Ryan McHugh 0-5, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan 0-4 each, Eoghan McGettigan 1-1, Conor O'Donnell (1f), Eoin McHugh, Oisin Gallen 0-3 each, Ethan O'Donnell, Odhrán MacNeilis, Caolan Ward, Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Brendan McCole 0-1.

Players used: Donegal have used 29 players this season, including 23 different starters. Ten players started all five games.

Appearances (Games started, followed by sub appearances in brackets): Shaun Patton 5 (0), Brendan McCole 5 (0), Ryan McHugh 5 (0), Hugh McFadden 5 (0), Caolan McGonagle 5 (0), Michael Langan 5 (0), Ciaran Thompson 5 (0), Niall O'Donnell 5 (0), Paddy McBrearty 5 (0), Peadar Mogan 4 (0), Neil McGee 3 (1), Stephen McMenamin 3 (1), Paul Brennan 3 (1), Eoin McHugh 2 (2), Eoghan Bán Gallagher 3 (0), Oisin Gallen 2 (1), Caolan Ward 1 (2), Odhrán MacNeilis 1 (2), Conor O'Donnell 0 (3), Daire Ó Baoill 0 (3), Jason McGee 0 (3) Odhran McFadden-Ferry 2 (0), Jamie Brennan 1 (1), Ethan O'Donnell 1 (1), Eoghan McGettigan 1 (1),Eamon Doherty 0 (2), Andrew McClean 0 (1) and Paddy McGrath 0 (1).

Ever present: Shaun Patton, Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle and Paddy McBrearty started and finished all five games.

Bonner declares Murphy and MacNiallais fit for Derry clash

Rory Gallagher gives an update on Brendan Rogers' progress

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie