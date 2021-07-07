The numbers behind Derry and Donegal for 2021

Odhran Lynch has been a regular for Derry this season. (Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile)
A look back at the numbers behind Derry and Donegal's seasons.
DERRY
Results:
NFL Round 1 - Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5
NFL Round 2 - Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9
NFL Round 3 - Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11
NFL Semi-Final - Derry 0-17 Limerick 0-13
NFL Final - Derry 0-21 Offaly 1-6
For: 6-88
Against: 3-44
Scorers: Shane McGuigan 2-34 (1 pen, 19f, 1 sideline), Niall Loughlin 1-16 (10f, 3 '45'), Emmett Bradley 0-7, Benny Heron 0-6, Ethan Doherty, Niall Toner 1-3 each, Conor Glass 0-5, Ciaran McFaul 0-4, Gareth McKinless 1-0, Paul Cassidy, Oisin McWilliams, Conor Doherty 0-2 each, Padraig Cassidy, Ben McCarron, Chrissy McKaigue and Paul McNeill 0-1 each.
Players used: 26 players, with 12 starting all five games.
Appearances (Games started, followed by sub appearances in brackets): Niall Loughlin 5 (0), Odhrán Lynch 5 (0), Conor Doherty 5 (0), Ethan Doherty 5 (0), Conor Glass 5 (0), Gareth McKinless 5 (0), Paudi McGrogan 5 (0), Ciaran McFaul 5 (0), Emmett Bradley 5 (0), Chrissy McKaigue 5 (0), Shane McGuigan 5 (0), Benny Heron 5 (0), Paul Cassidy 4 (1), Padraig Cassidy 4 (0), Brendan Rogers 3 (0), Paul McNeill 2 (2), Oisin McWilliams 1 (4), Conor McCluskey 1 (1), Jack Doherty 0 (5), Ben McCarron 0 (4), Michael McEvoy 0 (3), Niall Toner 0 (3), Shea Downey 0 (2), Declan Cassidy 0 (1), Karl McKaigue 0 (1) and Conleth McShane 0 (1).
Ever present: Odhran Lynch, Conor Glass, Ciaran McFaul and Shane McGuigan started and finished all five games.
DONEGAL
Results:
NFL Round 1 – Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16
NFL Round 2 – Donegal 1-20 Monqghan 4-11
NFL Round 3 – Donegal 1-16 Armagh 1-16
NFL Semi-Final – Donegal 1-14 Dublin 1-18
Ulster SFC - Donegal 2-25 Down 1-12
For: 5-93
Against: 7-73
Scorers: Paddy McBrearty 1-32 (12f, 2m), Michael Langan 2-9 (1f, 1'45'), Michael Murphy 0-8 (4f), Jamie Brennan 1-3, Niall O'Donnell (1f), Ciaran Thompson 0-6 each, Ryan McHugh 0-5, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan 0-4 each, Eoghan McGettigan 1-1, Conor O'Donnell (1f), Eoin McHugh, Oisin Gallen 0-3 each, Ethan O'Donnell, Odhrán MacNeilis, Caolan Ward, Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Brendan McCole 0-1.
Players used: Donegal have used 29 players this season, including 23 different starters. Ten players started all five games.
Appearances (Games started, followed by sub appearances in brackets): Shaun Patton 5 (0), Brendan McCole 5 (0), Ryan McHugh 5 (0), Hugh McFadden 5 (0), Caolan McGonagle 5 (0), Michael Langan 5 (0), Ciaran Thompson 5 (0), Niall O'Donnell 5 (0), Paddy McBrearty 5 (0), Peadar Mogan 4 (0), Neil McGee 3 (1), Stephen McMenamin 3 (1), Paul Brennan 3 (1), Eoin McHugh 2 (2), Eoghan Bán Gallagher 3 (0), Oisin Gallen 2 (1), Caolan Ward 1 (2), Odhrán MacNeilis 1 (2), Conor O'Donnell 0 (3), Daire Ó Baoill 0 (3), Jason McGee 0 (3) Odhran McFadden-Ferry 2 (0), Jamie Brennan 1 (1), Ethan O'Donnell 1 (1), Eoghan McGettigan 1 (1),Eamon Doherty 0 (2), Andrew McClean 0 (1) and Paddy McGrath 0 (1).
Ever present: Shaun Patton, Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle and Paddy McBrearty started and finished all five games.
