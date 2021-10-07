Garth Brooks 'Ain't Goin' Down' as he looks at moving shows to Aviva Stadium

According to insiders, Garth Brooks said he will only make his Dublin come back if he gets to play five shows, but all of them being in Croke Park is looking unlikely.

A source close to the country star has said;

"It becomes a big story for Garth if he gets the five nights at Croke Park he was denied before. Three nights won’t be enough.

"He wants his full five shows at least if he is ever to return to Ireland.

Hundreds of residents in the Croke Park area met beside the venue last week with stadium management and Aiken Promotions with concerns over the amount of concerts being planned.

Residents are outraged that there could be seven potential concerts held next year and it could go to the High Court, but Dublin City Council could still refuse as they did back in 2014.

As it stands under restrictions, only three gigs can take place in Croke Park in a calendar year between January and February.

As there has not been a live show in Croke Park since July 2019, Aiken Promotions have been hoping that this would allow them room to negotiate for more gigs in 2022.

Pending this decision, insiders say that Brooks is willing to move some of his shows to the Aviva Stadium, if he's request for five nights at Croker is denied.

“But Garth could do three nights in Croke Park then another three concerts in the Aviva Stadium”", the source continued.

“He could do what Ed Sheeran did in 2018 and add in even more concerts around the regions."

This is also causing issues as Sheeran himself has booked two concerts in April 2022.

Research has shown that each Brooks gig could possibly generate €24million to the local economy. Another study also showed that one concert ticket sold for a Brooks concert would provide €300 spent in the local area.

“They remained steadfast before, and there’s no reason to think they’ll cave in to Garth this time”.

“DCC are more into bicycles than heavy lorries so it doesn’t take much imagination to get their view on a fleet of heavy artics rolling in and out of Croke Park for an unprecedented numbers of concerts", added the source.

The country singer is already pencilled in to perform in Croke Park for September 9, 10 and 11 in 2022. Applications have already been lodged to get two extra dates added to this.