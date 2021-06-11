Is that on the box? - Your weekend sporting TV schedule

Is that on the box? - Your weekend sporting TV schedule

Friday

TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT, 9.55AM

RUGBY
ZEBRE V MUNSTER
TG4, EIRSPORT 1, 5.55PM

SOCCER
EC: TURKEY V ITALY
RTE 2, 7PM

GOLF
PALMETTO C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V DRAGONS
EIRSPORT 1, 8PM

Saturday

TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 1.30PM

SOCCER
EC: WALES V SWITZERLAND
RTE2, BBC1, 1.30PM

HURLING
CLARE V KILKENNY
EIRSPORT 1, 2.30PM

GOLF
PALMETTO C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS
TG4, 4.30PM

Sunday

TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 10.25AM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
CLARE V MAYO
TG4, 1.15PM

SOCCER
EC: ENGLAND V CROATIA
RTE2, BBC 1, 1PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
MONAGHAN V GALWAY
TG4, 3.45PM

GOLF
PALMETTO C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

