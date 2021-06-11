Is that on the box? - Your weekend sporting TV schedule

Friday
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT, 9.55AM
RUGBY
ZEBRE V MUNSTER
TG4, EIRSPORT 1, 5.55PM
SOCCER
EC: TURKEY V ITALY
RTE 2, 7PM
GOLF
PALMETTO C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V DRAGONS
EIRSPORT 1, 8PM
Saturday
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 1.30PM
SOCCER
EC: WALES V SWITZERLAND
RTE2, BBC1, 1.30PM
HURLING
CLARE V KILKENNY
EIRSPORT 1, 2.30PM
GOLF
PALMETTO C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS
TG4, 4.30PM
Sunday
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 10.25AM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
CLARE V MAYO
TG4, 1.15PM
SOCCER
EC: ENGLAND V CROATIA
RTE2, BBC 1, 1PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
MONAGHAN V GALWAY
TG4, 3.45PM
GOLF
PALMETTO C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
Brian McGilligan up against Roscommon's Tomas Seale in Derry's 3-16 to 0-12 win in 2017. (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics)
