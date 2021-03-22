Swatragh to get their 75th Anniversary season off the mark

Contact
The Michael Davitt museum in Foxford
Swatragh will have our first event to celebrate the club’s 75th anniversary this Thursday evening.
It is also fitting that 2021 also marks the 175th Anniversary of Michael Davitt's death.
The event will celebrate the life and legacy of Davitt, the club's patron, with a streamed video from the Michael Davitt Museum in Mayo.
The link - the the YouTube footage - will be shared on the Club’s Facebook and Twitter pages on Thursday at 8.30pm.
The club are planning other events to make the club's milestone.
