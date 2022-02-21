Search

21 Feb 2022

LATEST: Power cuts, flooding and trees 'falling like dominoes' after Storm Franklin

High tides are affecting the coasts and a number of roads are impassable.

LATEST: Power cuts, flooding and trees 'falling like dominoes' after Storm Franklin

A fallen tree near Claudy.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

21 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

There has been widespread disruption across County Derry this morning in the aftermath of Storm Franklin.

High tides are affecting coastal areas and the county continues to experience a number of power cuts, while the PSNI have said trees across the area are 'falling like dominoes'.

"Many roads are blocked, as quick as one is cleared another comes down," said a spokesperson.

A tree down on the Belraugh Road near Ballerin this morning. Pic courtesy of Fergal McKay.

"There is going to be significant traffic disruption come rush hour especially in the Greater Magherafelt area. The main roads blocked as of 0510 hrs are:

"Magherafelt Road, Moneymore - mainline between Moneymore and Magherafelt (pictured above) - multiple trees down, likely to be blocked until mid morning.

Flooding, snow and power cuts across as Storm Franklin approaches Co Derry

Roads have been left impassable, river levels are up and flooding has been reported.

"Moneymore Road heading into Magherafelt, Tobermore Road and Moneygran Road, Kilrea."

In Coleraine, North Coast Integrated College sustained damage to its roof in high winds, with the school forced to close for the day.

Damage to the roof of North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE)'s Powercheck site shows a range of power cuts across the county as of 9.00am this morning, with outages focused on the north west of the county.

Tidal surges on the north coast of Derry have also caused disruption to a number of local businesses, with Native Seafood in Portstewart forced to postpone a seven-course slow-cooking event due to flooding in the Crescent area.

Harry's Shack, a restaurant that sits on the strand in Portstewart, will remain closed until lunchtime tomorrow as high tides continue to make conditions dangerous.

Coleraine Coastguard have issued a high tide warning, posting a video of the waves crashing onto the shore in Portstewart and urging people not to risk their lives for a photograph.

The amber weather warning for wind lapsed at 7.00am this morning, but a yellow warning remains in place for high winds.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have asked the public to avoid coastal areas today.

"The public is being urged to take extra care along our coastline today due to the extreme weather and tidal conditions," they said.

"Access points to Benone Strand, Downhill Beach and Castlerock Beach are currently impassable, and visitors are asked to avoid these sites at present.

"Please put your safety first and take care at all times. If you see anyone in difficulty call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

WATCH LIVE: Track the path of Storm Franklin as it crosses Ireland with dangerous conditions forecast

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media