Search

11 Dec 2021

Captain Kirkpatrick fires Glen to Ulster final victory

The Watties took the title with five points to spare.

Captain Kirkpatrick fires Glen to Ulster final victory

The Glen side celebrate their victory.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Ulster junior camogie final

Glen 1-11

Tír na nÓg (Antrim) 0-9

Glen camógs are Ulster champions after a dominant second half display overturned a four-point half-time deficit to seal victory over Antrim's Tír na nÓg in Ahoghill this afternoon.

An inspirational display from captain and centre back Rebecca Kirkpatrick saw her collect a personal haul of 0-8, and she was central to the second half revival.

Emily Falloon had Tír na nÓg ahead within the first minute, and despite Kirkpatrick's opening free, an Aine Devlin brace and individual effort from Cameron McGaughey saw the Antrim girls open up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead.

Kirkpatrick's second saw them go into the water break just two behind, but Randalstown came again in the second quarter, a further brace of Devlin frees stretching the lead to four points on 23 minutes.

REPORT: Rossa regroup after final defeat to reach 2021 semi final

Sinéad Comer hit 0-7 from frees as Magherafelt made the final four.

Bronagh Gallagher kept the Watties in touch with a neatly taken score, but Aine Devlin would have the half's final say with her first from play on 34 minutes to see Glen trail 0-7 to 0-3 at half time.

Glen took charge after the break, Kirkpatrick leading the charge with frees on 31, 35 and 40 minutes to close the gap to a point, and though Tír na nÓg hit back again through Devlin, the green and yellow wave continued.

Kirkpatrick again reduced the gap to the minimum, and immediately after the water break, Niamh Gallagher levelled for the Derry champions, before their captain nudged them in front on 47 minutes.

Randalstown hit a number of wides before Leanne McCrystal's long range effort found the net on 56 minutes to put Glen in full control. 

Kirkpatrick added the insurance with a neatly taken 59th minute free, and it was left to McCrystal and Tír na nÓg's Bronagh Devlin to swap points in stoppage time to see Glen take the victory on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-9.

*Full report and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

GLEN: Laura Coyle, Aoife McGuckin, Claire McGroggan, Nuala Convery, Caoimhe Glass, Rebecca Kirkpatrick (0-8, 0-5f, 0-3 – 45s), Dearbhla McGuckin, Aisling Porter, Ciara Mulholland, Caoimhe Mulholland, Leanne McCrystal (1-1), Clare Gunning, Bronagh Gallagher (0-1), Aoife Molloy, Meabh McGirr

SUBS: Niamh Gallagher (0-1) for Aoife Molloy (30+2), Sorcha Higgins for Dearbhla McGuckin (62), Hannah Ferguson for Claire McGroggan (63), Aoibheann Molloy for Meabh McGirr (65), Catherine McKenna for Aisling Porter (65)

YELLOW: L McCrystal (23), C Gunning (50), A McGuckin (63)

TÍR NA nÓG: Aimee Sheerin, Susan Shannon, Orla McKeown, Emma Louise McAreavey, Dervla Johnston, Bronagh Devlin (0-1), Síofra O'Dolan, Shauna O'Neill, Michaela Heggarty, Emily Falloon (0-1), Caithlin McGaughey, Cameron McGaughey (0-1), Niamh Martin, Aine Devlin (0-6, 0-5f), Orlaith Prenter

SUBS: Carla O'Neill for Orlaith Prenter (20), Caitlin Martin for Niamh Martin (46)

YELLOW: M Heggarty (22), C O'Neill (24)

REF: Paddy McGrath (Down)

Slaughtneil and Loughgiel play out breathless draw in Ulster final

The sides will meet again in the 2020 Ulster senior camogie final replay next week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media