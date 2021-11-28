Search

28 Nov 2021

Slaughtneil and Loughgiel play out breathless draw in Ulster final

The sides will meet again in the 2020 Ulster senior camogie final replay next week.



Shannon Graham takes a quick sideline during her side's Ulster senior camogie final draw with Loughgiel.

Liam Tunney

Ulster senior camogie final

Slaughtneil 0-9

Loughgiel 0-9

Slaughtneil and Loughgiel will have to do it all again next week after the sides produced a breathless 0-9 apiece draw in Ballymena this afternoon.

The Shamrocks raced into a three-point lead with scores from Emma McMullan, Racquel Murphy and Caitrín Dobbin.

Olivia Rafferty got the Emmet's moving on 8 minutes, and a brace of Tina Bradley scores helped Slaughtneil go into the water break trailing 0-4 to 0-3.

Points from Tina Bradley and Therese Mellon nudged Slaughtneil ahead, but Roisín McCormick's first of the day from a 45 on 21 minutes restored parity.

Bradley edged her side ahead with a 45 on the stroke of half time, and the joint captain hit another after the break to double the Emmet's lead.

Loughgiel again hit back through Roisín McCormick, before Caitrín Dobbin powered through the centre of the Slaughtneil defence to level things at 0-7 apiece.

After the water break, a McCormick free nudged Loughgiel ahead, but Slaughtneil responded with a calm Brídín McAllister effort and then went ahead through Therese Mellon with 13 minutes to go.

Three minutes later, Dobbin again went direct, racing through to level matters with what would prove the last score of the game.

A frenetic final few minutes were marked by both sides desperately chasing a winner, but to no avail.

They'll meet again next weekend, with the replay set for December 5.

*Full coverage, pictures and reaction in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Jolene Bradley, Orla McNeill, Louise Dougan, Eilis McGrath, Brídín McAllister (0-1), Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin, Clare McGrath, Shannon Graham, Céat McEldowney, Clíona Mulholland, Tina Bradley (0-5, 0-2f, 0-1 45), Aoife Ní Chaiside, Olivia Rafferty (0-1), Sinéad Mellon, Therese Mellon (0-2)

SUBS: Eimhear McGuigan for Sinéad Mellon (HT), Faoiltiarna Burke for Clíona Mulholland (57)

YELLOW: J Bradley (16), S Graham (25)

LOUGHGIEL: Megan Coyle, Charlene Campbell, Katie Lynn, Maria Lynn, Amy Boyle, Maeve Connolly, Shauna Devlin, Emma McFadden, Anna Connolly, Emma McMullan (0-1), Lucia McNaughton, Racquel Murphy (0-2), Roisín McCormick (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1 45), Caitrín Dobbin (0-3), Annie Lynn

SUBS: Christine Laverty for Anna Connolly (38), Katie McKillop for Annie Lynn (38)

YELLOW: R Murphy (34)

REF: Philip McDonald (Cavan)

