No movement on Slaughtneil's Ulster hurling semi final

Cormac O'Doherty faces a race against time to be fit for the fixture. Pic by Mary K Burke.
Slaughtneil's Ulster hurling semi final against Dunloy of Antrim will go ahead as originally fixed in mid-December.
There had been speculation the fixture may have been brought forward following the Emmet's football championship defeat to Glen at the weekend.
However, the Ulster Council confirmed last night that the game would go ahead as planned on Sunday December 12.
The date gives Slaughtneil captain and talisman Cormac O'Doherty a fighting chance of playing some part in the fixture, after sustaining a shoulder injury in their county final victory over Kevin Lynch Hurling Club.
The winners of this Sunday's Derry IHC final between Banagher and Lavey will play either Castleblayney or Middletown in the Ulster semi final over the weekend of December 11/12.
In the Ulster junior championship, Derry side Na Magha will travel to Breffni Park for a clash with Cavan champions Cootehill at 4.00pm on November 27.
In the football, newly-crowned Derry senior champions Glen will take on St Eunan's Letterkenny at the Donegal side's home pitch, O'Donnell Park on Sunday November 21 at 1.30pm.
Intermediate winners Steelstown will compete at the same venue the previous day, taking on either Cloughaneely or Dungloe at 1.30pm.
Back-to-back Derry junior winners Desertmartin face a trip to Brewster Park to take on Fermanagh champions St Patrick's Donagh on November 28 with a 3.30pm throw-in.
Full fixture details for the Derry sides are as follows:
Ulster SHC semi final
Slaughtneil v Dunloy (Antrim) - Sunday December 12 - Athletic Grounds Armagh - Time TBC
Ulster IHC semi final
Banagher/Lavey v Middletown/Castleblayney - Saturday November 27 - Time and venue TBC
Ulster JHC quarter final
Na Magha v Cootehill (Cavan) - Saturday November 27 - Breffni Park - 4.00pm
Ulster SFC preliminary round
Glen v St Eunan's (Donegal) - Sunday November 21 - Letterkenny - 1.30pm
Ulster IFC preliminary round
Steelstown v Cloughaneely/Dungloe (Donegal) - Saturday November 20 - Letterkenny - 1.30pm
Ulster JFC quarter final
Desertmartin v Donagh (Fermanagh) - Sunday November 28 - Brewster Park - 3.30pm
Cllr Sandra Duffy discusses road safety with a Department for Communities official at Derry's Skeoge Road
Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty, right, speak to Liam Roche (15)from Cross, Co Clare, who is attending Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street, Photo: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.