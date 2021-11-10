Search

10/11/2021

No movement on Slaughtneil's Ulster hurling semi final

Ulster fixtures for Derry's representatives were finalised last night.

Cormac O'Doherty faces a race against time to be fit for the fixture. Pic by Mary K Burke.

Slaughtneil's Ulster hurling semi final against Dunloy of Antrim will go ahead as originally fixed in mid-December.

There had been speculation the fixture may have been brought forward following the Emmet's football championship defeat to Glen at the weekend.

However, the Ulster Council confirmed last night that the game would go ahead as planned on Sunday December 12.

The date gives Slaughtneil captain and talisman Cormac O'Doherty a fighting chance of playing some part in the fixture, after sustaining a shoulder injury in their county final victory over Kevin Lynch Hurling Club.

The winners of this Sunday's Derry IHC final between Banagher and Lavey will play either Castleblayney or Middletown in the Ulster semi final over the weekend of December 11/12.

In the Ulster junior championship, Derry side Na Magha will travel to Breffni Park for a clash with Cavan champions Cootehill at 4.00pm on November 27.

In the football, newly-crowned Derry senior champions Glen will take on St Eunan's Letterkenny at the Donegal side's home pitch, O'Donnell Park on Sunday November 21 at 1.30pm.

Intermediate winners Steelstown will compete at the same venue the previous day, taking on either Cloughaneely or Dungloe at 1.30pm.

Back-to-back Derry junior winners Desertmartin face a trip to Brewster Park to take on Fermanagh champions St Patrick's Donagh on November 28 with a 3.30pm throw-in.

Full fixture details for the Derry sides are as follows:

Ulster SHC semi final

Slaughtneil v Dunloy (Antrim) - Sunday December 12 - Athletic Grounds Armagh - Time TBC

Ulster IHC semi final

Banagher/Lavey v Middletown/Castleblayney - Saturday November 27 - Time and venue TBC

Ulster JHC quarter final

Na Magha v Cootehill (Cavan) - Saturday November 27 - Breffni Park - 4.00pm

Ulster SFC preliminary round

Glen v St Eunan's (Donegal) - Sunday November 21 - Letterkenny - 1.30pm

Ulster IFC preliminary round

Steelstown v Cloughaneely/Dungloe (Donegal) - Saturday November 20 - Letterkenny - 1.30pm

Ulster JFC quarter final

Desertmartin v Donagh (Fermanagh) - Sunday November 28 - Brewster Park - 3.30pm

Local News

