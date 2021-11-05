WATCH: County Derry primary school opens new pitch as parish prepares for county final

A County Derry primary school has officially opened their new 3G facility on the site that produced a number of the Slaughtneil and Glen players who will contest Sunday’s Derry senior football final.
The occasion was marked by a football blitz between three local schools, with green, yellow, maroon and white flooding the new facility.
Principal Mr Francis Lagan discussed the thinking behind the new pitch, while some of the children gave their predictions for Sunday, with all eyes on one particular danger man…
