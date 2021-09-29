Michael Duffy back in red and white? It's happening!

Michael Duffy will return to the Brandywell in 2022, having signed a 4-year deal with Derry City.

The 27-year-old has agreed to return to his home town club, joining Patrick McEleney by signing a pre-contract ahead of next season.

It is huge news for City fans, who last seen Duffy in red and white back in 2014, where he hit 20 goals in 78 appearances for the Candystripes. Since then he has gone on to play for Celtic, Alloa, Dundee and Dundalk, where he has been since 2017.

Duffy made his Derry City debut back in 2012 under Declan Devine, as a substitute in 1-0 win away at UCD on July 6. He then made his Brandywell debut against the same time, this time in a 2-1 loss to the Students on September 21, almost 9 years ago exactly.

His progress continued in 2013 when he made 32 appearances, scoring four goals, the first of which came in a 1-0 win away at Shelbourne on June 8.

In 2014, Duffy really came into his own, making 41 appearances and scoring 16 goals, the highlight of which was his first senior hat trick at UCD on July 27.

He will now once again wear the red and white of his home town club in 2022.