Search

29/09/2021

Michael Duffy back in red and white? It's happening!

Derry man agrees 4-year deal with Candystripes for 2022

Derry City

Michael Duffy will wear red and white again next season.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Michael Duffy will return to the Brandywell in 2022, having signed a 4-year deal with Derry City.

The 27-year-old has agreed to return to his home town club, joining Patrick McEleney by signing a pre-contract ahead of next season.

It is huge news for City fans, who last seen Duffy in red and white back in 2014, where he hit 20 goals in 78 appearances for the Candystripes. Since then he has gone on to play for Celtic, Alloa, Dundee and Dundalk, where he has been since 2017.

Duffy made his Derry City debut back in 2012 under Declan Devine, as a substitute in 1-0 win away at UCD on July 6. He then made his Brandywell debut against the same time, this time in a 2-1 loss to the Students on September 21, almost 9 years ago exactly.

His progress continued in 2013 when he made 32 appearances, scoring four goals, the first of which came in a 1-0 win away at Shelbourne on June 8.

In 2014, Duffy really came into his own, making 41 appearances and scoring 16 goals, the highlight of which was his first senior hat trick at UCD on July 27.

He will now once again wear the red and white of his home town club in 2022.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media