Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Lupano red card costs Derry City in Dublin

First half dismissal contributes to third successive defeat for Candystripes

Derry City

Danny Lupano was red-carded in the first half at Richmond Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/ Sportsfile

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

St. Patrick’s Athletic 2

Derry City 0

 

Derry City remain bottom of the Premier Division after Danny Lupano's first half red card cost them dearly as they fell to defeat at St. Patrick’s Athletic.

It is now three defeats from three games for Declan Devine and his players this season, and and it was always going to be an uphill struggle after 30 minutes, when defender Lupano, already on a yellow card, needlessly pulled Matty Smith back and gave referee Ben Connolly no choice but to produce red.

From there the game was one-sided. Pat’s almost took immediate advantage moments after the dismissal as the resulting free kick was put into a packed area and the ball fell kindly for Smith, whose shot through a crowd was brilliantly kept out by Nathan Gartside, who saved low to his left.

The opening goal came right on the hour mark when Ian Bermingham’s cross came to Coughlan in the penalty area and with black shirts converging on the Pat’s man to block any shot, the ball broke for Robbie Benson at the back post who placed the ball between Gartside’s legs from close range to make it 1-0.

Ten minutes later it was 2-0 and the game was up for Derry City who could barely get their foot on the ball such was the Pat’s dominance. Sam Bone picked out the run of substitute Darragh Burns, who took on Cameron McJannett as he raced into the area, and he got a yard on the Derry defender before shooting across Gartside and into the net to make it 2-0 and ensure a third successive defeat for bottom of the table City. 

Teams

ST. PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Jaros, Mountney, Bermingham, Bone, Desmond, Lennon, Benson, Forrester (Lewis 80’), Coughlan (Melvin-Lambert 84’), Smith (Burns 66’), King (McClelland 80’).

DERRY CITY: Gartside, Lafferty, Toal, McJannett, Lupano, Harkin, Thomson (Boyce 73’), Patching, Malone, Akintude (Barr 60’), Parkhouse (Fitzgerald 73’).  

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie