Ronan Boyce signs first professional contract at Derry City

Contact
Ronan Boyce has already made two first team appearances for Derry City
Ronan Boyce has signed his first professional contract at Derry City.
The 19-year-old, who has already made two first team appearances – as a substitute against Cork City in 2019 and as a substitute against Shelbourne in 2020, has signed a two-year deal with his home town club.
Ronan has impressed the coaching staff both in the Academy and the senior side.
Shaun Holmes has worked closely with Ronan in the past couple of seasons and said he was delighted to see the teenager rewarded for his hard work.
“It’s great that Ronan has been given his first professional contract,” he said. “He fully deserves this and it’s good for the club and the Academy as it shows what can be achieved.
“He is a very good defender who is comfortable on the ball and he has a great attitude. Hopefully he goes on to make many first team appearances and has a long and successful career.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.