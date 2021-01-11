Ronan Boyce signs first professional contract at Derry City

Ronan Boyce has signed his first professional contract at Derry City.

The 19-year-old, who has already made two first team appearances – as a substitute against Cork City in 2019 and as a substitute against Shelbourne in 2020, has signed a two-year deal with his home town club.

Ronan has impressed the coaching staff both in the Academy and the senior side.

Shaun Holmes has worked closely with Ronan in the past couple of seasons and said he was delighted to see the teenager rewarded for his hard work.

“It’s great that Ronan has been given his first professional contract,” he said. “He fully deserves this and it’s good for the club and the Academy as it shows what can be achieved.

“He is a very good defender who is comfortable on the ball and he has a great attitude. Hopefully he goes on to make many first team appearances and has a long and successful career.”