Ticketing arrangements for this weekend's North West Senior Cup Final between Brigade and Donemana announced

The North West Cricket Union has announced ticketing arrangements for the North West Senior Cup Final this weekend between Brigade and Donemana.

Due to Covid regulations there will be a restriction on the number of spectators who can be admitted to this Saturday's North West senior cup final at Beechgrove.

There will be no 'pay at the gate' facility in operation on the day- admission will be by strictly ticket only (priced £5). Tickets can be purchased direct from either club or purchased online and details are provided below.

Union General Manager, Peter McCartney, explained the process and how those hoping to attend Saturday's match needed to secure their ticket as soon as possible.

"Covid restrictions mean that we have to have strict protocols in place for all games, however demand for this one is sure to exceed availability."

'We have carried out a Risk Assessment at Beechgrove and have agreed with both clubs that as well as teams and support workers we can accommodate 200 spectators "

"Contact tracing means it would be impractical to have a pay at the gate arrangement, therefore we have spoken at length with the two clubs and all parties have agreed on the ticket policy.

"We want to give priority to the supporters of Brigade and Donemana and they have been given the option of buying a quota of tickets to sell on to their own members."

"Both clubs have however been instructed that complete lists of supporters who have purchased tickets must be provided to the Union by Friday evening. Anyone not on that list will be refused admission and unfortunately there can be no exceptions."

"It is absolutely vital that supporters who wish to attend the game speak to their clubs as soon as possible as we will not be able to accommodate any requests once the allocation has been sold."

"We know that a number of other cricket supporters in the North West will wish to attend and therefore we are also selling a small amount of tickets for public sale and these can be purchased online at Eventbrite."

"It’s a strange position to be in where we are restricting numbers for our showpiece final but I’d like to thank the committees of both Brigade and Donemana for their efforts and understanding in helping us reach a solution.”



Tickets

Tickets can be purchased either by contacting the clubs directly or at

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/ e/north-west-senior-cup-final- tickets-119048255537

Please note: no tickets can be purchased at the gate and all tickets must be purchased in advance.