Donegal Derry Vipers launch youth team

The Donegal Derry Vipers are excited to announce that they are launching their fully kitted Youth team and Flag Football team this season.

The first training session of the Vipers Youth Team is set for this Saturday, July 25 from 12pm-2pm at the Vale Centre in Greysteel.

Youth Football is full contact American Football in an 8v8 format. The Youth team is open to anyone aged 15 to 18 years old male or female (17 years old on January 1st).

Slaughtmanus native Nial Lyons is the man tasked to lead the first ever Vipers Youth Team as head coach.

"Niall is a talented player with almost six years playing experience for the senior team and we feel he is the perfect choice to lead our youth set up" said the Vipers Chairman Patrick Maguire.

"We have been looking forward to this for a long time. This is a sport for all shapes and sizes and no experience is required and all are welcome," Niall added,

"All you need for the first session is a pair of football boots and a bottle of water. We will move forward from there and the Vipers will supply you with your protective equipment as you progress."

"You do not need to know the ins and outs of American football as everything will be explained from scratch. I am really looking for people who are willing to learn and who can fully commit to mastering the sport. "

The Vipers would like to encourage all the youth from Donegal and Derry to call down and give it a go.