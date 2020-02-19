Runners urged to get their entries in quickly for popular north west run before it sells out

Runners are being advised to register early to avoid disappointment as one of the most popular events on the Irish athletics calendar, the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon, was launched this week.

The 13.1 mile cross border race returns on Sunday, May 17, and, with entries capped at 1,200, the race will sell out well before that date.

The event is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, in association with Lifford Strabane Athletics Club with support from the PSNI, the Garda, the PSNI and the Department for Infrastructure.

The event was formally launched by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle.

“Over the last seven years, the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon has firmly established itself as one of the best race day experiences in Ireland,” she said.

“It is a wonderful spectacle to see hundreds of people line the roads as over 1,000 runners weave their way around the course which has a spectacular finish on the running track at the Melvin Sports Complex.

“We have experienced a running boom in Strabane in recent years and it has been pleasing to see the Holy Cross Parkrun established over the last 12 months.

“The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is a high level event on your doorstep so I would encourage all local runners to consider taking on the challenge by registering now.”

Jacqueline Whoriskey, Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, warned local runners that the event will sell out fast.

“The event is strictly capped at 1,200 runners so our advice is to seal your spot now because when the places are filled we can’t reopen registrations,” she explained.

“With a registration fee of just £23 it is one of the best value events on the local athletics calendar and that fee includes chipped timing for each competitor, a free event t shirt, finishers’ medal and goody bag.

“Many runners have completed or are preparing for 10 Mile events in Stranorlar, Derry and Ballyliffin so this event is the ideal next challenge in your running journey.”

All Half Marathon entrants must be 18 or over on the day of the race which starts at 9:30am on May 17 at Meeting House Street in Strabane and will finish at the Melvin Sports Complex running track.

Registrations for the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon are open now at www.derrystrabane.com/SLHM and will close on May 3 or before that if the quota is reached.