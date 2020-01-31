Shackleton Round 4 of the RSA Winter Championship 2019/20

The Rallysport Association will visit The Shackleton Complex in Ballykelly for the fourth round of the 2019/20 RSA NI Winter Championship this Saturday, the 1st of February.

The event will be action packed as drivers will complete 6/7 timed runs over the exciting and challenging roads and lanes

within the 620-acre former military airport complex.



Over 120 competitors have entered from all over the country in the twelve different classes include flame spitting turbo charged R5 Fiesta’s, Subaru Impreza’s and Mitsubishi EVO’s, some beautifully prepared and incredibly fast Ford Escorts and Toyotas, there will be Honda Civics, Peugeot 106 and 205’s, Renault Clio’s, Opel Astra’s and Corsa’s in the front wheel drive classes. Also included will be 30 or more phenomenally fast and exciting motorbike engined race buggies competing for the fastest time of the day.



It will be the seventh round of the all-Ireland ‘e-driv Pro Mini Cup’ together with the fourth rounds of the new RSA ‘MX5 Challenge’ and the annual Ryan Bradley Memorial Micra Challenge.



Many local North West’ competitors will be taking part in both the Rally Car and Race Buggy events.



The Entry List for this event together with full details of future events, information and pictures can be found at the RSA website: www.therallysportassociation.com

‘Start your engines’ can be heard at 10.15am and spectators are very welcome and with the adult entry fee of only £10 and deals available for children and families together with senior citizens enjoying free entry, what better way to enjoy a beautiful summer Saturday…

Don’t miss it !!!!!