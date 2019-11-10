Two Derry men named in PFA Premier Division Team of the Year

Contact
The PFA Premier Division Team of the Year
Derry City have one player in the PFA Premier Division Team of the Year which was named at the awards ceremony in Dublin on last night.
The Candystripes' David Parkhouse made the first 11, voted for by players in the SSE Airtricity League.
Ex-Derry player, Michael Duffy, a member of the League and League Cup-winning Dundalk side is also in the team.
The full team is: Mannus of Shamrock Rovers, Sean Gannon of Dundalk, Sean Hoare of Dundalk, Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers, Sean Kavanagh of Shamrock Rovers, Daniel Mandroiu of Bohemian FC, Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers, Michael Duffy of Dundalk, Pat Hoban of Dundalk and David Parkhouse.
