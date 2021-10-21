Search

21/10/2021

Former Derry City striker Kelly in no rush to decide his future

When the current League of Ireland season ends Georgie Kelly will be in no rush about his future

Georgie Kelly who was named September Player of the Month.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Former Derry City striker, Georgie Kelly, will be in no rush into a decision about his future when the League of Ireland season ends.

Last week, the 24-year-old was named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for the second time this season.

Four goals in September - including a late equaliser against Derry City at Dalymount Park - earned him the gong ahead of Finn Harps striker Sean Boyd.

Having scored 19 league goals for the Dubliners so far this season, he sure to be on the top of the shopping list of a number of clubs during the closed-season.

However, the Inishowen man, who is tudying for a Masters in Renewable Energy and Finance which he expects to complete early next year Kalso has his eye on his off-field career.

“My situation is a bit different and I'm not as keen as your average lad to go across,” he said of a potential move to England or Scotland.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't, and it's the same for every player in this league.

“There are conditions there as well. It would have to be a really good deal. For me it's not an issue at the minute. Once I finish the season out, I'm in no rush to sort anything or to plan my next year.

"I can just keep my head down, focus on what we have to do now for the next couple of months and then I'll make a decision when the time comes.”

Kelly played with Derry City's under-19 squad before appearing on the bench for Candystripes' game against Galway United on March 6, 2015.

He went on to make his debut in the next game in March, coming off the bench in a 1-0 loss as Derry finished seventh in the Premier Division.

He went on to make a further two substitute league appearances as Derry finished seventh in the Premier Division.

He left the club at the end of the season and joined UCD.

In December last year, he joined Bohemians having spent the second half of the 2020 season on loan at St Pat's from his parent club Dundalk.

He conceded his goal against Derry was one of his best.

He added: “I probably won’t score many more of them.

“I should have headed it to be honest, but for some reason I took it down and hit it over the shoulder. It was a nice finish and a great game, so that was a good advert for the league.”

Kelly also has four Europa League goals on his Bohs' tally this season.

Local News

