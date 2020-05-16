FAI issue directives to safeguard return to on field action

The FAI have confirmed that all adult amateur and underage clubs can begin their return to training programmes from July 20, subject to FAI protocols to be agreed with Government agencies.

The governing body have also confirmed that all adult amateur and underage clubs can return to playing from August 28.

Winter Leagues wishing to complete their 2019/20 season will be given the option of applying to the FAI, via their affiliates, for an extension to their season until October 11.

Under Phase Five of the Government’s Roadmap For Reopening Society and Business, all adult amateur and underage clubs can return to full collective training from August 10.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE, ADULT AMATEUR, UNDERAGE AND ALL OTHER AFFILIATED FOOTBALL

All clubs are advised not to facilitate any organized training, including in groups of up to four, under Phase One of the Government’s Roadmap For Reopening Society and Business.



The FAI Steering Group will monitor the pilot programme for the four invited SSE Airtricity League clubs, to be launched on June 8, and will use all information gathered in the preparation of a protocol document for a return for all adult amateur and underage football.

The cessation of all football activities under the jurisdiction of the FAI is extended to July 20th for all affiliates, with the exception of SSE Airtricity League clubs and UEFA Women’s Champions League representatives, Peamount United.

A decision on Peamount United’s return to training will be made once dates are known for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Under Phase Four of the Government’s Roadmap For Reopening Society and Business, all adult amateur and underage clubs can begin their return to training programmes from July 20, subject to FAI protocols to be agreed with Government agencies.

A pilot tournament for the Women’s National League, including Peamount United, will be launched once dates are known for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

A pilot programme for adult amateur and underage football will be launched on August 14 and run until August 28.

Regional, provincial and national competitions in season 2019/20 can return from August 28 with FAI approval.

Applications from Winter Leagues looking to complete the 2019/20 season must be made to the FAI by June 15 with details to be forwarded to affiliates from the Steering Group by May 22.

Winter Leagues not wishing to complete their 2019/20 season can start their new 2020/21 season on October 16.

2020 Summer Leagues can return on August 28 and will be provided with support to create a shortened schedule to run up to December 13.

All decisions around a return to collective training and playing for all adult amateur and underage football, will be based on the health and safety of all players, coaches, match officials, administrators and club volunteers.

All decisions will be subject to change on the advice of Government agencies, UEFA and the FAI Medical Team, led by Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne.

