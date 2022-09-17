Search

17 Sept 2022

Daniel O'Donnell puts luxury penthouse in Dublin on the market

The apartment is being described as one of a kind

Photographs daft.ie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 7:47 AM

Daniel O'Donnell has put his luxury south-side Dublin apartment on the market. The singer and his wife Majella spend a lot of their time between their home in Kinncasslagh and in Tenerife and spend less time than they used to in the capital.  

With an address at 77 Ballintyre Grove, Ballinteer, in south Dublin the apartment is being described as one of a kind in terms of size and quality in the capital. The apartment priced at €760,000 is situated close to the M50 and within walking distance of the Dundrum shopping centre. 

The Daft.ie description for the apartment reads: "The substantial living accommodation is beautifully appointed with attention to detail and standard of finish which is unparalleled in today's market."

The apartment has two private balconies and residents can enjoy views of Dublin city. The three-bedroom apartment encompasses four bathrooms and is tastefully decorated. 

The master bedroom faces south towards the Dublin Mountains. Double doors open onto a private balcony and the master also has a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite furnished with his and hers suite, raised bath and separate shower.

The Daft.ie description of the kitchen and sitting room reads: "The kitchen and dining room is beautifully finished with large black marbled ceramic floor tiles, custom fit high gloss kitchen units with polished stone counter tops complete with an island unit which creates a focal point.

"The separate utility/pantry is another luxury for apartment living, plumbed for a washing machine with additional storage space and the mechanism for the central vacuum unit. The living room alone is 70 sqm / 750sqft (approx.) with a dual aspect, private balcony and views across Dublin. The room which is as interesting from a design perspective as the architecture. The current owners have transformed what was a beautiful apartment into a stunning home."

Please click here to see the property on daft.ie and for proper guidance and direction.

