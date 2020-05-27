Derry death notices - Thursday, May 28, 2020

CROSSAN, Harry, 26th May 2020 (former Lough Swilly Bus Driver) beloved husband of Margaret, 6 Sheraton Park, Foyle Springs, loving father of Judith, Cairnan, Seamus, Cheryll, Karl and Andrena, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Christina and the late Lily, Margaret, Seamus, Willie, Patrick, Daniel, Gerard and Eugene. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BUDD (nee Brown), Mary (Maureen), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary (Maureen) Budd née Brown peacefully at Culmore Manor Care Home on the 27th of May 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Devoted mother of Geraldine, Jacqueline, Gerald and the late Ann. A much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family. Maureen's requiem mass can be streamed live at 10am on Thursday 28th May via the link below; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. St Padre Pio Pray For Her. Enquiries to Mr Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.

McCARRON, William Bernard (Billy) 26th May 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital in his 94th year, late of 5 Juniper Park. Beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Peter, Ciara, Conor, Cathal, Darragh and Aideen, dear father-in-law of John, Ryan and Anna and a devoted grandfather of Ashton, Zoe, Shay, Reuben and Cohen. A private family funeral will take place on Friday 29th May in Holy Family Chapel. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Saint John Paul 2nd Pray for him.

SIMPSON – 26th May 2020, at hospital, Robert (Brian) late of The Crescent, Portstewart, husband of the late Elsie and civil partner of Eugene Winters. Funeral Strictly Private. Donations, if desired by making cheques payable to Hugh Wade & Son (for North Coast Marathon Series in aid of NI Children’s Hospice) c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF.