Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 29th October 2019

McKENNA. Brigid (nee Crampsie) - 28th October 2019 at the Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Paul and Alistair, much loved grandmother of Sean, Jack and Sam, dear sister of Pat, Dessie, Marie and the late Sally, Jeannie, Charlie and Willie, and a very cherished aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt. Funeral from her home, 114 Meadowvale Park, Limavady tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.