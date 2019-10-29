Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 29th October 2019

Contact
Rest in Peace
McKENNA. Brigid (nee Crampsie) - 28th October 2019 at the Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Paul and Alistair, much loved grandmother of Sean, Jack and Sam, dear sister of Pat, Dessie, Marie and the late Sally, Jeannie, Charlie and Willie, and a very cherished aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt. Funeral from her home, 114 Meadowvale Park, Limavady tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.