Death Notices - Wednesday 16th October 2019

MURPHY, George (Spud) - 7th October 2019 (suddenly) at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, beloved son of the late George and Margaret (formerly of 14 Stanley's Walk), dear brother of Bridie, Evelyn and the late Molly, Mickey, Myra, Philomena and Paddy. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home, William Street, on Friday (the 18th inst) at 9.20am to St. Columba's Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

St. Pio pray for him.