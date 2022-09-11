Search

12 Sept 2022

Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

The King will carry out a number of engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of the new monarch’s programme of visits across the UK.

Accompanied by the Queen Consort, Charles will arrive at Belfast City Airport where he will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down for several engagements.

There they will hold a private audience with Mr Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the region.

The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

After, they will attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which will be attended by some members of the public.

Charles and Camilla will also travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.

The trip to Northern Ireland follows a visit to Scotland on Monday, with a visit to Wales planned for later in the week.

Hillsborough in Co Down is the home of the royal residence in Northern Ireland and has been the location for much of the ceremonial activities since the death of the Queen.

The proclamation of the new King was read from Hillsborough Castle on Sunday by the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel.

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will return to Stormont later on Monday for a special sitting where tributes to the Queen will be paid and a book of condolence opened.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media