Planning permission granted for a new Lidl store in the Waterside area of Derry

Planning permission was today granted for a new Lidl store in the Waterside area of Derry.

There had been a large number of objections from local residents to the plans for the new store on a vacant site close to Kilfennan Link Roundabout.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee had also recommended that the application for the store be refused.

However, despite the objections, members of the council's Planning Committee today approved planning permission for the new store.

Lidl have said that the £5m investment in the new Waterside store will lead to the creation of 35 jobs.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton welcomed the decision to grant planning permission.

"My DUP colleagues and I have been working with key stakeholders regarding this development for over 2 years," he said.

"This new development in the Waterside will bring 35 new jobs and £5million of investment to the area.

"This is particularly welcome given the current difficult environment and the many challenges faced by the retail sector.

"This new store will also provide a greater choice of food shopping to consumers across the city. I look forward to seeing the new store open in the future.”

Lidl are currently also building a new store in the Buncrana Road area of Derry.

This will replace their current store a short distance away.