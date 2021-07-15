Results of this week's Foyle Hospice Draw

The draw was made earlier today.
Winners in this week's Foyle Hospice Draw, which took place earlier today, are - 1st prize (£1,000), Kirsty Boyle (promoter, individual member); 2nd prize (£600), Rollover; 3rd prize (£200), Siobhan McCullagh (Mary Kilkey); 4th prize (£100), James and Manus Burns (Joseph McLaughlin); 5th prize (£50), Alexandra (Toni) Logue (Mary Devine).
