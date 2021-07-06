Relief for residents as asbestos removed from homes

The removal of asbestos from Housing Executive properties at Norcross Street in the Rosemount area of Derry will come to as 'a relief' to local residents, Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney has said.
The Foyleside councillor was commenting after the Housing Executive agreed to his request to remove the material.
Conor Heaney said: “I was contacted by a constituent several weeks ago who was concerned that there was asbestos within the roof of his property. Subsequent inspections by the Housing Executive confirmed low grade asbestos was indeed present.
“At my request, work has now begun to clean the roofs of the Housing Executive properties in the street which will be followed by a programme of work to remove the material.
“I am sure this will give reassurance and relief to the residents going forward.”
