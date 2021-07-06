Relief for residents as asbestos removed from homes

Welcome for work carried out by Housing Executive at Norcross Street

Relief for residents as asbestos removed from homes

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The removal of asbestos from Housing Executive properties at Norcross Street in the Rosemount area of Derry will come to as 'a relief' to local residents, Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney has said.

The Foyleside councillor was commenting after the Housing Executive agreed to his request to remove the material.

Conor Heaney said: “I was contacted by a constituent several weeks ago who was concerned that there was asbestos within the roof of his property. Subsequent inspections by the Housing Executive confirmed low grade asbestos was indeed present.

“At my request, work has now begun to clean the roofs of the Housing Executive properties in the street which will be followed by a programme of work to remove the material.

“I am sure this will give reassurance and relief to the residents going forward.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie