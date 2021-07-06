A County Derry solicitor firm has expanded business by taking over a long-standing firm in Coleraine.

Mallon & Co in Maghera has assumed control of Rafferty and Boyle Solicitors on the Castlerock Road in Coleraine and have been operating from the premises since the beginning of April.

Joe Mallon, head of Mallon & Co, and a keen amateur athlete, described taking over a new firm as 'a bit like running a marathon'.

“You have to put in a lot of hard work and effort before the race even starts,” he said.

“Fortunately, Paul and Fionnuala Boyle have helped us to make a very seamless transition - and we’d like to thank them for that.”

Joe's brother-in-law, Enda McKaigue, will be taking responsibility for the new office in Coleraine, and said he was excited by the challenge.

“Rafferty and Boyle was an excellent fit for us. Our company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and Rafferty & Boyle has been in Coleraine for 40 years,” he said.

“We’ve taken over a company with a sterling reputation and we’re keen to build upon those very solid foundations.”

With Mr Mallon recently completing a self-driven marathon in Garvagh Forest to raise over £22,000 for a local charity, the pair are applying their drive for fitness to the business.

“I think it’s fair to say we like to test ourselves in this company, but whether it’s business or sport, I think that’s where the real satisfaction lies,” he added.