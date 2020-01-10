Mallon McCormick Solicitors raise over £4k to help local hearts

A MAGHERA legal firm has raised over £4,000 for Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS).

Mallon McCormick Solicitors raised the incredible amount after donating its Will writing fees direct to the heart charity.



Solicitor practices from across the north were asked to raise funds by waiving the fee in lieu of a donation to NICHS, and the Maghera solicitors has become one of the heroes of the charity campaign.



The Co Derry law firm raised an impressive £4,542 through the NICHS ‘Will You?’ initiative, which could pay for over 50 people to attend the new Heart Strong programme for one week.

Funds raised through the initiative will go to support the charity’s much needed new service.



Heart Strong is NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s new heart health and recovery service which will be piloted in early 2020, bridging the gap between rehabilitation after treatment and getting back to normal life, helping people with a heart condition grow beyond their current capabilities.



Joe Mallon, Partner at Mallon McCormick Solicitors said: “We were proud to support the charity’s heart campaign by being the first firm to get involved in the ‘Will You’ initiative ahead of a Northern Ireland-wide effort in January, and even prouder to have since totalled up our final donation.



Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke said, “We are very grateful for Mallon McCormick Solicitors’ support of our ‘Will You?’ initiative and it is fantastic that so many people opted to use the service. Christmas and New Year is a time when people want to ensure their loved ones are financially protected – in doing so, they have been local heroes and helped local hearts by supporting the fight against heart disease.”



Jackie added: “You too can be a local hero by visiting our website to find your nearest solicitors partaking in the ‘Will You?’ initiative during the month of January. We are pleased to have so many legal practitioners from across Northern Ireland on board, which is a first for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

For more information, visit www.nichs.org.uk