Maghera law firm to donate Will writing services to charity

A solicitor's practice in Maghera is waiving its fee for will-writing services and will instead donate funds to charity.
Mallon McCormick Solicitors will carry out the charity drive for the entire month of November in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.
The move is part of National Will Month which highlights how 54% of adults do not have a will.
Joe Mallon, Partner at Mallon McCormick Solicitors said: “It is important that wills are reviewed regularly and kept up to date, as significant life events will change people’s circumstances – marriage even invalidates an existing will.
“We are calling on people to combine using our services to make or update their will, with supporting a very deserving local charity.”
Welcoming the Maghera law firm's support, Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke said: “There are around 74,000 people living with heart disease across Northern Ireland and it accounts for 40% of all local deaths.
“The donation of the £75 fee will pay for one person living with heart disease to attend our new Heart Strong programme for one week.
“We are pleased to have Mallon McCormick on board to kickstart this initiative, which is a first for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, and we appreciate their kind support of our Heart Strong campaign.”
