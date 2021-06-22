Maghera man's marathon effort for local charity

A County Derry man has taken on his own personal marathon to raise money for a local group supporting families of children who have Down's Syndrome.

Joe Mallon, from Maghera, ran his marathon in Garvagh Forest a few months ago, completing the 26 miles in a time of 3 hours and 27 minutes in aid of South Derry Down's Syndrome Group.

He was supported in his efforts by a loyal group of family and friends, who gathered in the forest to support him on the way round.

Joe's nephew, Eanna, has Down's Syndrome, and along with mum and dad Niall and Donna, are members of the group.

“We are delighted to be able to try to raise some funds for this fantastic charity,” said Joe.

“During the most recent lockdown my weekly run has been in the beautiful surroundings of Garvagh Forest, just inside my mileage limit.

“I'd like to thank my support team of my wife Caitriona and my children Cara, Kate, Erin and Luke who ran a few steps and did a lap of the forest on a bike.

“Next time we do this Eanna will be running for this group himself!”