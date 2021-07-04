Defibrillator damaged in Co Derry village

Damage has been caused to a piece of life-saving equipment in a County Derry village.

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage to a defibrillator in Drumahoe.

Sergeant Hughes said: “We received a report just after 10am this morning (Sunday 4 July) that damage had been caused to a defibrillator, situated on a gate at a play park in the village.

“The glass casing had been smashed, with the broken pieces lying on the ground.

"And while the actual defibrillator remained in place, it was left exposed.

"This is a vital piece of equipment. It’s there for the benefit of the public, and could mean the difference between life and death for someone.

“In the first instance, I would ask those responsible to think about the consequences of such actions.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 784 of 04/07/21.”