Defibrillators to be installed in two new areas of the county

Two County Derry areas are to be provided with new defibrillators as part of a council link-up with the Mid Ulster Community Resus Group.

The life-saving devices are to be fitted at civic amenity sites in Maghera and Draperstown after Mid Ulster District Council's Environment Committee approved a report detailing the plans last week.

Defibrillators currently in place at Magherafelt Recycling Centre and Moneymore Recreation Centre are also to be repositioned as part of the plans.

The report indicated issues with providing defibrillators at a number of sites in the area, including Lough Fea Walk, due to the lack of electrical supply, but that a review would be carried out.

Councillors also heard a new registration portal – The Circuit – hosted by the British Heart Foundation, had been launched.

The new portal is part of a national defibrillator network that helps direct bystanders to the nearest defibrillator.

To help improve the availability of, and access to, AEDs across Mid Ulster, all businesses and organisations in the district where a defibrillator is permanently located, either inside or outside in a cabinet, are being asked to register their AED with the Northern Ireland Ambulance service through ‘The Circuit’.

Businesses and organisations that have already registered their AED on the network, are also asked to check that their information is complete and if not, update accordingly.

‘The Circuit’ went live in February. It is connected to every Ambulance Service in the UK and allows them to direct bystanders to the nearest defibrillator to help save lives in the case of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

Council registered defibrillators will automatically transfer to the new system, but Cllr Christine McFlynn said it was important those defibrillators outside the council estate do likewise.

“It's very important we keep the review ongoing yearly,” she said.

“A lot of these defibrillators are held in GAA clubs and it's important the ambulance service know what condition they are in.”

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan, said: “While the first action in the case of an emergency should always be to dial 999, when installed these defibrillators could help in the treatment of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, potentially even saving a life.

“That is why it is vital that all businesses and organisations in Mid Ulster where a defibrillator is installed, register it on ‘The Circuit’.

“Doing this will help the Ambulance Service direct a bystander immediately to the nearest defibrillator and will help increase their chances of survival.

“Using a defibrillator, along with performing CPR, could literally save a life, your actions could be the difference between life and death so please register your defibrillator on ‘The Circuit’”

To register your defibrillator on ‘The Circuit’, go to: www.thecircuit.uk.