Defibrillators to be installed at busy transport centres in Derry

Life-saving devices to be made available to the public at local bus and train stations

Fury after a lifesaving defibrillator in Derry's city centre, which cost £2,500 to install, is destroyed by vandals

A defibrillator in Derry's city centre.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A local politician has said that life-saving defibrillators are to be installed at busy transport hubs in Derry.

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson welcomed confirmation that defibrillators are to be installed Foyle Street bus station and the North West Transport Hub in the Waterside. 

She said: “I very much welcome the confirmation from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon that new life saving defibrillator machines are to be installed at the main bus depot on Foyle Street and the North West Transport Hub in the Waterside. 

“It’s great that defibrillators are now being located in civic buildings, schools, sporting clubs, community organisations and many other locations across the North.  

“In emergency situations time is of the essence and the quicker people can get access to a defibrillator the more lives can be saved." 

