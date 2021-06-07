Family climb high to raise funds for Altnagelvin Renal Unit

Almost £3,000 handed over to Derry hospital

Family climb high to raise funds for Altnagelvin Renal Unit

Patrick Cassidy's daughter Teresa and her niece Marina, who both took part in the climb, presenting their donation to Sean Mullan, Renal Unit manager, Laura Craig- dialysis assistant and Dr Siddhesh P

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The family of a Derry man who underwent treatment at the Renal Unit in Altnagelvin Hospital have raised almost £3,000 in appreciation of the treatment he received.

The family of the late Patrick Cassidy, who attended for dialysis at Altnagelvin Renal Unit back in 2017, organised a special fundraising event in his honour.

Several family members raised £2,840 by climbing Sleive Donard.



Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie