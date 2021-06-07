Family climb high to raise funds for Altnagelvin Renal Unit

Patrick Cassidy's daughter Teresa and her niece Marina, who both took part in the climb, presenting their donation to Sean Mullan, Renal Unit manager, Laura Craig- dialysis assistant and Dr Siddhesh P
The family of a Derry man who underwent treatment at the Renal Unit in Altnagelvin Hospital have raised almost £3,000 in appreciation of the treatment he received.
The family of the late Patrick Cassidy, who attended for dialysis at Altnagelvin Renal Unit back in 2017, organised a special fundraising event in his honour.
Several family members raised £2,840 by climbing Sleive Donard.
