Family climb high to raise funds for Altnagelvin Renal Unit

The family of a Derry man who underwent treatment at the Renal Unit in Altnagelvin Hospital have raised almost £3,000 in appreciation of the treatment he received.

The family of the late Patrick Cassidy, who attended for dialysis at Altnagelvin Renal Unit back in 2017, organised a special fundraising event in his honour.

Several family members raised £2,840 by climbing Sleive Donard.





