CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS: Limit to be placed on motions brought to Council under new plans

Plans to limit elected representatives on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to proposing just two notices of motion per year are set to be discussed this evening.

A proposal to alter the standing order that deals with notices of motion will come before the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee tonight.

Earlier this year, the Council voted in favour of carrying out a costing process on notices of motion brought to the council, with UUP councillor Darryl Wilson saying many of the motions brought could simply be press releases.

The new order will only permit elected councillors to bring just two such motions to Council in any given year, with motions presented to full council limited to seven per month on a rolling first come, first served basis.

The changes have been proposed by the council's Governance Working Group following feedback from some elected members.

Only two notices of motion will be permitted to be brought to each council committee meeting under the new plans, which, if approved, would come into effect from next month.