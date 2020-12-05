Special event to be held in Derry tomorrow to support families bereaved by suicide

A virtual Memory Tree of Lights event, organised by the Western Trust, will be held tomorrow for those bereaved by suicide.

The event will be held at Foyle Search and Rescue headquarters on Victoria Road at 5.30pm.

The event is usually attended by families of those bereaved by suicide.

It has been hosted by Foyle Search and Rescue for a number of years.

This is in recognition of the support that the local rescue charity offers to people bereaved.

However, this year's service will be different.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions only a small number of people will be able attend this year's event.

Those unable to attend in person are welcome to join virtually.

Christmas is always a hard time for bereaved families but the organisers of this annual event hope that it brings some comfort to local families dealing with loss.