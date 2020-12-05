Special event to be held in Derry tomorrow to support families bereaved by suicide

Contact
A virtual Memory Tree of Lights event, organised by the Western Trust, will be held tomorrow for those bereaved by suicide.
The event will be held at Foyle Search and Rescue headquarters on Victoria Road at 5.30pm.
The event is usually attended by families of those bereaved by suicide.
It has been hosted by Foyle Search and Rescue for a number of years.
This is in recognition of the support that the local rescue charity offers to people bereaved.
However, this year's service will be different.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions only a small number of people will be able attend this year's event.
Those unable to attend in person are welcome to join virtually.
Christmas is always a hard time for bereaved families but the organisers of this annual event hope that it brings some comfort to local families dealing with loss.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.