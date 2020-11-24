Woman to be charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse after a man's body was found in Derry at the weekend

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found in a property in Bayview Terrace, Derry, on Sunday have charged a 35-year-old woman with a number of offences including preventing lawful burial of a corpse and fraud by false representation.
She is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today.
Police have said that the death of the man is not being treated as suspicious.
