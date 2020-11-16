Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Overnight efforts made to refloat the boat that has been stuck in the River Foyle for almost three months

Vessel has been lodged on sand bank since August

New attempt made today to refloat the boat that has been stuck in the River Foyle for almost three months

Car lights focused on the boat stuck in the River Foyle on Saturday night. Photo by Patrick Stewart

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Renewed efforts were made over the weekend in a bid to refloat a boat which has been stuck in the River Foyle since August.

The efforts continued overnight on Saturday night with car lights used to illuminate the boat.

There was a high tide at the weekend and it was hoped this would help dislodge the vessel from its position close to Bay Road park.

However, the work failed to refloat the boat.

The vessel has become something of a local attraction since it ran aground on August 22.

The owners of the boat have made a number of unsuccessful attempts to refloat the vessel.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie