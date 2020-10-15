Local councillor in fundraising run up the Glenshane

A local Sinn Féin councillor is among a group of volunteers who are set to run the length of the Glenshane Pass this weekend to raise funds for a local charity this Saturday, October 17.

Cllr Sean McGlinchey, Benbradagh councillor for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will complete the 12.5 mile trek alongside Paul Gunning, Jack Gunning, Laura McCloskey and Eugene Kelly.

The group are raising money for the Fort Riding Centre, a Maghera facility that provides disabled people with an opportunity to experience horse riding to benefit their health and wellbeing.

Sean says the idea came about after a conversation with one of the centre's volunteers.

"Danny McCloskey, who's associated with the centre, was mentioning that they were very short of funds, so between ourselves we decided to raise some," he said.

"That's why we've decided to jog from Maghera to Dungiven along with a few other people from the area. We've decided to go on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock.

"We've set a target of £5,000 but we'd hope to raise upwards of that. These type of groups are being left isolated, on their own, while larger groups will always survive.

"They work that they do is unbelievable. We'll be doing a collection on the route with buckets and hopefully we'll hit our target.

"My target is to run it, but whether I have to walk it or jog it, I'll get up it some way!"

The event is set to take place on Saturday, October 17 from 10.00am. Donations can be made en route or via the group's Just Giving page here.