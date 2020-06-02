Plans revealed for a new car park at Derry football pitches where there have been traffic problems for many years

Contact
There are plans for a new car park at the Leafair pitches.
Plans have been submitted to build a new car park at a local sports centre which has faced traffic congestion problems for many years.
The Leafair pitches are very popular but there is limited car parking and local residents have complained about the dangers posed by cars parking in the surrounding streets.
Now, a planning application has been submitted to build a new car park behind the main building with the access being from the Lenamore Road.
The application has been submitted by Leafair Community Association.
It is understood that the proposed car park could cater for around 50 vehicles.
If given the green light by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the new parking facilities will be welcome by local residents and users of the sports centre.
