New measures brought in today to restrict access to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

New measures have been brought in to restrict access to Altnagelvin Hospital.
The Western Trust said there will be restricted hospital access introduced throughout the Altnagelvin Hospital site from today.
"There will be no hospital access via the Emergency Department. Only people attending the Emergency Department may use this entrance. We advise that the Main Hospital entrance and South Wing entrance are used as alternates," a Trust spokesperson said.
"Out of hours, South Wing entrance is to be used to gain entry to the hospital.
"Staff can gain access using their swipe access card and visitors who have pre-authorisation to attend the hospital can gain access via the video intercom at the South Wing entrance."
