Man carrying a large knife tries to rob a shop in Derry's city centre this morning

A CCTV image of the man outside the shop this morning.
A man carrying a large knife tried to rob a shop in Derry's city centre this morning.
The man approached the shop at Little James Street around 5am.
However, the man was unable to get in to the shop and ran off empty-handed.
The owner of the shop posted a CCTV image of the man on Facebook.
He appealed for information about the robber.
