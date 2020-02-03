Garda release more details about the crash on to the main Derry to Moville road this morning in which a young man died

Gardai are appealing for information about a crash this morning on the main Derry to Moville in which a man died.

The man was killed in the single vehicle crash which happened in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 4am, it’s understood that the car – a deep grey Volkswagen Golf – left the road at Three Trees and ended up on the adjoining beach.

A man in his 30s – the sole occupant of the car – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The main road between Muff and Quigleys Point has been closed today to facilitate a technical examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to use alternative routes with those traveling north advised to travel through Carndonagh.

Gardai are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling from Muff to Quigleys Point around that time and who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

They are also asking who may have witnessed the car in the area prior to the crash to contact them.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 932 0540 or from Northern Ireland (00353) 749320540.