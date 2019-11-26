Derry Girls writer is named on Hollywood Reporter's list of Top International Showrunners 2019

The writer and creator of hit show Derry Girls has been included in a list of TV's 'global elites'.

Hollywood Reporter's world wide roll call of movers and shakers in the television industry includes the likes of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Lisa McGee tweeted 'Mind blowing to be on this list, particularly alongside one of my writing heroes Mr Russell T Davies'.

The industry bible Hollywood Reporter said Derry Girls 'became the single most-watched program in the country's history, and a hit over the water on Channel 4 in England, before Netflix picked it up and took it global.'

When asked what her strangest note from a channel or network exec had been Lisa said:

"I've been told I need to show a softer side of female characters, which is infuriating.

"I was once told a scene between three female characters in their 20s on a night out was unrealistic because they didn't discuss boyfriends or the men in their lives.

"A male director once rewrote something of mine to include an unnecessary sex scene and female nudity.

"Thank God things have changed."