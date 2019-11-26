Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry Girls writer is named on Hollywood Reporter's list of Top International Showrunners 2019

Lisa McGee says it is 'mindblowing' to be honoured by industry bible

Lisa McGee

There's no stopping Lisa McGee.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The writer and creator of hit show Derry Girls has been included in a list of TV's 'global elites'.
Hollywood Reporter's world wide roll call of movers and shakers in the television industry includes the likes of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Lisa McGee tweeted 'Mind blowing to be on this list, particularly alongside one of my writing heroes Mr Russell T Davies'.
The industry bible Hollywood Reporter said Derry Girls 'became the single most-watched program in the country's history, and a hit over the water on Channel 4 in England, before Netflix picked it up and took it global.'

When asked what her strangest note from a channel or network exec had been Lisa said:
"I've been told I need to show a softer side of female characters, which is infuriating.
"I was once told a scene between three female characters in their 20s on a night out was unrealistic because they didn't discuss boyfriends or the men in their lives.
"A male director once rewrote something of mine to include an unnecessary sex scene and female nudity.
"Thank God things have changed."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie