88% of Irish third level students worry about money, survey finds

88% of Irish students worry about money, survey finds
Eighty eight percent of Irish students are worried about money, according to a new survey.
Carried out by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ICLU) and the youth information website, Spunout, nearly half of those surveyed said they stress about money all of the time.
Some of the biggest financial concerns noted include finding and keeping a job, travel expenses, paying rent and paying for college fees and books.
Over 40% are concerned about paying for accommodation while 60% said they’d like to improve their budgeting skills.
Seventy one percent of students plan to cover third level expenses by working part-time, with others receiving support from parents and the student grant.
The ICLU and Spunout.ie have today launched 'Money on your Mind' in response to the findings.
The content series on Spunout.ie will provide helpful financial advice for 18-25 year olds and will feature real people talking about their financial struggles and successes.
